COVID: 22 more deaths, 614 new cases in Punjab
There are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said. A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178, as per the bulletin.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:19 IST
Twenty-two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the toll to 4,653, while 614 new cases took the infection tally to 1,47,665 on Tuesday. Sangrur and Patiala reported four deaths each, Jalandhar and Ludhiana three each, Bathinda and Gurdaspur two each and Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot one each, according to a medical bulletin.
Ludhiana district reported the maximum 103 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala. There are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.
A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178, as per the bulletin. Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 139 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 30,51,542 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Bathinda
- PTI CHS VSD
- Ludhiana
- Jalandhar
- Fatehgarh Sahib
ALSO READ
Industries suffer Rs 22,000 crore loss due to suspension of goods trains: Punjab minister
Harish Rawat slams Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab
Let soldiers come home for Diwali, vacate rail tracks: Punjab CM to farmers
Punjab CM allows green firecrackers for 2 hrs on Diwali, Gurpurab
Punjab govt allows opening of bars in hotels