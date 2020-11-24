COVID: 22 more deaths, 614 new cases in Punjab

Twenty-two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab pushed the toll to 4,653, while 614 new cases took the infection tally to 1,47,665 on Tuesday. Sangrur and Patiala reported four deaths each, Jalandhar and Ludhiana three each, Bathinda and Gurdaspur two each and Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Moga and Pathankot one each, according to a medical bulletin.

Ludhiana district reported the maximum 103 cases, followed by 94 in Jalandhar and 82 in Patiala. There are 6,834 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 439 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,36,178, as per the bulletin. Eleven critical patients are on ventilator support, while 139 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 30,51,542 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.