Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as COVID cases rise

Officials in the nation's largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:16 IST
Los Angeles to consider stay-home order as COVID cases rise

Officials in the nation's largest county will discuss a possible stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a spike of coronavirus cases surpassed a threshold set by Los Angeles public health officials to trigger one. An “impressive and alarming surge” of more than 6,000 new cases put Los Angeles County over a five-day average of 4,500 cases per day, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. She declined to take action until county supervisors meet Tuesday.

If the county orders residents to stay home, it would be the first such action since mid-March when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom followed the lead of several counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and severely restricted movement, except for essential workers and for people buy groceries or pick up food. Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations have been rapidly rising across California in November. The state recorded its highest day of positive test results on Saturday with more than 15,000. It had more than 14,000 cases Sunday. Hospitalisations have increased 77 per cent over the past two weeks.

“At this rate, our hospitals won't have any spare beds by Christmas time,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the situation in his city. Medical centers are prepared to increase capacity and the city has plans to set up field hospitals if necessary, Garcetti said.

Newsom has issued a 10 pm to 5 am curfew for almost all state residents and urged residents to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California is advised to quarantine for two weeks. If another stay-home order is issued, it could create conflict for people planning to spend Thanksgiving together. Officials have urged people not to meet with more than two other households and to celebrate outdoors and follow physical distancing rules.

Newsom on Monday said gathering at Thanksgiving is risky and Ferrer went a step further by urging people to only gather with members of their households. Despite the advisory, millions of Californians are expected to travel on Thanksgiving, mainly by car. Flights at San Francisco International Airport were down 75 per cent from the same period last year, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

In Los Angeles, the county of 10 million residents has had a disproportionately large share of the state's cases and deaths. Although it accounts for a quarter of the state's 40 million residents, it has about a third of the cases and more than a third of the deaths. The rapid rise has taken public health officials by surprise, outpacing a troubling summer surge when average cases increased 43 per cent.

“From October 31 through November 13, average daily cases increased 108 per cent — which is a much more rapid surge in cases than what we saw in the summer,” Ferrer said. A week ago, Ferrer said she was hopeful the county wouldn't hit an average of 4,000 cases until early December and didn't think that it was inevitable.

But newly confirmed cases passed that threshold on Sunday, triggering an order shutting down restaurant dining for three weeks starting Wednesday at 10 pm and further crippling an industry that has reeled from the virus. Restaurant owners in Los Angeles who have had to adapt to ever-changing rules were trying to reinvent their businesses again to keep afloat with only delivery and take-out. Owners said they were upset the county took the action when it seemed that infections were more likely coming from private gatherings.(AP RUP RUP

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmino plays '12 different instruments' in Liverpool's orchestra, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see the Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino returning to the scoresheet in an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester City and termed him as the vital member of the clubs orchestra who can play 12 differe...

Odisha is fully prepared for vaccine distribution whenever it arrives: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha is fully prepared with a system in place for vaccine distribution whenever it is available, with a priority for frontline health workers, people above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a vi...

EXCLUSIVE-S.Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population

South Africa is going with the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10 of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday.Khadija Jamaloodien, director of affordable medicin...

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020