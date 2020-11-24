Left Menu
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president on oxygen support

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a hospital here, was put on oxygen support on Tuesday after he complained of breathing difficulty. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:53 IST
Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is admitted to a hospital here, was put on oxygen support on Tuesday after he complained of breathing difficulty. His condition is stable, according to a health bulletin issued by the Medanta Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Das, 80, has been kept under the watch of critical care experts who are monitoring him throughout the day. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital on November 9 for thromboembolism. The seer was taken to a hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness but doctors referred him to the Lucknow hospital as his condition was critical.

