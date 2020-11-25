Arunachal Pradesh reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

The number of COVID-19 recoveries surpassed fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, with 55 people recuperating from the disease and 52 more testing positive for the infection, a health department official said here on Wednesday. The tally in the northeastern state rose to 16,144, with the detection of the 52 fresh cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Four Army personnel are among the new patients. A total of 15,091 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, with the recovery rate rising to 93.47 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,004 active coronavirus cases, while 49 people have succumbed to the infection so far, Dr Jampa stated. The positivity rate stands at 6.53 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.30 per cent, he said.

Of the 52 new cases, 11 were reported from West Kameng, East Siang (10), Capital Complex region (8) and Upper Siang (6). Two cases each were recorded in Changlang, Lepa Rada, Namsai, Tawang, Tirap and Longding besides, one each in West Siang, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley and Pakke Kessang.

"While one fresh infection was detected through RT-PCR test, 51 were diagnosed through rapid antigen tests," the official said. Barring 11, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid care centers, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 659, followed by West Kameng (93), East Siang (40), Changlang (30) and Upper Siang (28), Dr Jampa said. As many as 3,53, 201 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,464 on Tuesday.