COVID-19: Pak reports over 3,000 cases as top official says situation to deteriorate

Pakistan has detected over 3,000 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 382,892 on Wednesday amidst a warning by a top COVID-19 official that the situation would further deteriorate in the coming weeks. Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is heading the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a dedicated official entity to take on the contagion, issued the warning late on Tuesday.

"We experienced a peak in COVID-19 cases in June and if we do not follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), we may face the worst situation in the next two weeks," he said. He said that lately, 1,750 people were on ventilators while in June 3,400 were on ventilators. He also urged the opposition parties to avoid holding public rallies.

Umar's warning came as 3,009 new cases surfaced while 59 more people died in a single day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 7,803, according to the fresh data issued by the Ministry of National Health Services. The ministry reported that at least 332,974 people have recovered so far and some 1,867 were in a critical condition. The data showed that the number of active patients was 42,115.

The authorities performed at least 41,583 tests in the last one day, showing the positivity rate of 7.2 per cent. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has called a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 on Wednesday in Parliament.

He invited all parliamentary parties but the 11-party alliance 'Pakistan Democratic Alliance' refused to attend it, saying it is illegal for the speaker to call the meeting as he is not authorised to convene it. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services said that Pakistan completed a second round of COVID-19 study that showed around 7 per cent or 15 million people are exposed to the virus.

"In the second round, about 7 per cent of individuals were detected to be exposed to COVID-19 around the time the survey was conducted which was before the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases," according to the survey. Pakistan is among the few countries that have conducted and completed the Sero-prevalence study in big and small cities, which also showed that a lot of people remained asymptomatic, recommending wearing masks.