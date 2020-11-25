Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas

A top European Union official said Wednesday that the first citizens in the 27 nation bloc could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Christmas, but she warned that member countries must urgently prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:23 IST
EU says first virus vaccinations possible by Christmas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top European Union official said Wednesday that the first citizens in the 27 nation bloc could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Christmas, but she warned that member countries must urgently prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines. Claiming that "there's finally light at the end of the tunnel," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that "the first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December." The commission, the EU's executive arm, has agreements with six potential vaccine suppliers and is working on a seventh contract. The deals allow it to purchase over 800 million doses, more than the population of the bloc, which stands at around 460 million people.

On Tuesday, Brussels said it would sign a contract for up to 160 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, which the company says appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to its preliminary data. But von der Leyen said that while vaccines are important, "what counts are vaccinations. " "Member states must get ready now. We're talking about millions of syringes, we're talking about cold chains, we're talking about organizing vaccination centers, we're talking about trained personnel that is there. You name it. All this has to be prepared," she warned.

Still, Von der Leyen urged European citizens to continue respecting restrictions, even as the measures harm businesses, further damage coronavirus-ravaged economies and put people through social and mental hardship. "With nearly 3,000 deaths a day, COVID-19 was the number one cause of death in the EU last week. Hospitals remain under stress, and in some regions some intensive care units are overwhelmed," she said.

"We must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes. Relaxing too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas," von der Leyen said, adding that "this Christmas will be different, and yes, it will be quieter.".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dismissed SHO held in suicide case of Mahoba trader

Police here on Wednesday arrested the dismissed SHO who was found guilty of corruption and abetting the suicide of a trader by a special investigation team, according to an official. Devendra Shukla has been on the run after the incident ov...

12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday

The twelfth anniversary of the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks will be observed on Thursday, with the city police organising an event to pay homage to the martyred security personnel, to be attented by only a limited number of people in view of ...

Portugal 10-year bond yield nears 0% as periphery cheers brighter world sentiment

Italian and Portuguese bond yields hit fresh record lows on Wednesday, with Portugals 10-year yield in striking distance of negative territory as upbeat sentiment globally provided another incentive to pile into Europes lower rated bond mar...

EU plans to open data to sharing in bid to rival Asia and U.S

In an effort to avoid EU firms and citizens relying on data from Asian and U.S rivals, the European Commission is proposing new rules to allow sharing of public and personal data with businesses and research organisations.The European Union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020