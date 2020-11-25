87 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the infection tally to 16,925, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 57-year-old coronavirus positive man pushed the related toll to 266, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh has 1,127 active COVID-19 cases, as of now, according to the bulletin. Seventy-seven more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 15,532.

A total of 1,35,876 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and 1,18,166 of them came out negative while reports of 120 are awaited, according to the bulletin..