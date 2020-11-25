Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Western Cape officials warn of COVID-19 resurgence

The Western Cape emerged as Africa's first regional hotspot towards the end of March when the new coronavirus spread via tourists into local communities, following the first confirmed positive case in South Africa earlier that month. "The Western Cape government is deeply concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province, which can now be considered as an established resurgence," premier Alan Winde said in a statement.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:34 IST
South Africa's Western Cape officials warn of COVID-19 resurgence

South Africa's Western Cape province, home to tourist hub Cape Town, is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, its premier said on Wednesday after new cases jumped 52.1% in the past week. The Western Cape emerged as Africa's first regional hotspot towards the end of March when the new coronavirus spread via tourists into local communities, following the first confirmed positive case in South Africa earlier that month.

"The Western Cape government is deeply concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province, which can now be considered as an established resurgence," premier Alan Winde said in a statement. Issuing a hotspot alert for the City of Cape Town's metro of around 4.5 million people, Winde said a resurgence occurred when the number of active cases increased week-on-week by more than 20%.

"There is also now established community transmission of the virus again in this province, which means that it is spreading within communities at a faster rate," he said, adding that since the start of November, COVID-19 hospitalisations across the province have increased by 63%. As of Wednesday, there were 962 hospitalisations in the province, with 183 patients in intensive care units, Winde said. The total number of infections had reached 126,362.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on the African continent, with more than 760,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,000 deaths. The country's lockdown restrictions were eased to their loosest in September after the rate of new cases fell.

On Tuesday, Reuters exclusively reported that the South African government is joining the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar's landfall process commences

The landfall process of very severecyclonic storm Nivar has commenced and it would cross thecoast soon, the Indian Meteorological Department said onWednesdayThe IMD, on its twitter handle said, Very severecyclonic storm Nivar now lies about...

UN agency: Israel's Gaza blockade has devastated economy

Israels blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as 16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, a UN report said Wednesday, as it called on Israel to lift the closure....

Delhi Police files FIR over fire at Ghazipur landfill site

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the fire at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi that occurred a day before, officials said on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Tuesday night and the case...

Kerala CM condoles Maradona's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of Diego Maradona and said his fans around the world will miss the football legendMaradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Braz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020