Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey announces asymptomatic coronavirus case numbers for first time since July

"In line with requests from our people, we plan on including positive cases that do not show symptoms in the daily table," he said, adding that around 80% of people who test positive were asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic. Health Ministry data on Wednesday showed 168 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the most since the beginning of the outbreak, raising the death toll to 12,840.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:00 IST
Turkey announces asymptomatic coronavirus case numbers for first time since July

Turkey recorded 28,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,814 with symptoms, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.

The total was by far the highest reported by the government since the outbreak began. The previous daily high, which only included symptomatic cases, was 7,381, recorded on Tuesday. Ankara had only been reporting symptomatic cases since the summer, which critics said masked the true scale of the outbreak.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Koca unexpectedly said Ankara would begin announcing the total numbers. "In line with requests from our people, we plan on including positive cases that do not show symptoms in the daily table," he said, adding that around 80% of people who test positive were asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic.

Health Ministry data on Wednesday showed 168 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the most since the beginning of the outbreak, raising the death toll to 12,840. Symptomatic patients totaled 467,730 as of Wednesday, data at the ministry's website showed. While the case total was not announced, Koca said it would be included in the table in coming days.

Separately, he said Turkey had signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. "The important thing here for us to start using vaccines which are known to be effective and reliable. ... I think the vaccination calendar could start on Dec. 11," Koca said.

Sinovac's experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response, but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered, preliminary trial results showed.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks sink after Sunak underscores coronavirus woes

British stocks came off vaccine-fuelled highs on Wednesday after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak flagged a major hit to economic growth from the coronavirus, prompting an index of domestically-exposed stocks to mark its worst tumble in nearly ...

To reopen or not to reopen: That is the fraught question for U.S. schools

After a two-week deluge of calls and messages from parents - and at least one death threat - the school board in Chandler, Arizona, called a special meeting this fall. The board would revisit its decision, prompted by the coronavirus, to te...

Akbaruddin Owaisi courts row; TRS, BJP condemn remarks

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the samadhis of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the evi...

Air India to launch first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco from January 11

Passengers from Bengaluru can soon fly non-stop to San Francisco as national carrier Air India is set to launch a twice-weekly service, scheduled to commence from January 11, 2021. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020