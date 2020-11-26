Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:06 p.m. Economic recovery stronger than expected; rising COVID-19 cases downside risk to growth: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.
4:50 p.m. Phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin commences in AIIMS.
4:30 p.m. 80 percent ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients: HC says number of cases in Delhi alarming.
4:13 p.m. Uttar Pradesh records 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,094 new cases.
3:29 p.m. Delhi records over 2,300 COVID deaths in less than a month: Official data.
2:50 p.m. 6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72 per cent of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry.
2:28 p.m. Avoid cash fines for COVID-19 norms violation, HC tells AAP govt, police.
2:20 p.m. Most lungs recover well after COVID-19, says study.
1:06 p.m. Odisha reports 644 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities.
12:19 p.m. Puducherry COVID-19 tally touches 36,840; 22 new additions.
11:52 a.m. 30 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 16,174.
10:10 a.m. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19: Official.
10:03 a.m. 10 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,677.
