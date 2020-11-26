Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:06 p.m. Economic recovery stronger than expected; rising COVID-19 cases downside risk to growth: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

4:50 p.m. Phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin commences in AIIMS.

4:30 p.m. 80 percent ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients: HC says number of cases in Delhi alarming.

4:13 p.m. Uttar Pradesh records 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,094 new cases.

3:29 p.m. Delhi records over 2,300 COVID deaths in less than a month: Official data.

2:50 p.m. 6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72 per cent of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry.

2:28 p.m. Avoid cash fines for COVID-19 norms violation, HC tells AAP govt, police.

2:20 p.m. Most lungs recover well after COVID-19, says study.

1:06 p.m. Odisha reports 644 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities.

12:19 p.m. Puducherry COVID-19 tally touches 36,840; 22 new additions.

11:52 a.m. 30 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 16,174.

10:10 a.m. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19: Official.

10:03 a.m. 10 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,677.

9:49 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,52,344, while 86,79,138 people have recovered from the disease so far: Health Ministry. 9:48 a.m.

Single-day rise of 44,489 new infections & 524 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 92,66,705, death toll to 1,35,223: Government. 8:15 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities. 1:15 a.m.

Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 8,172 with 51 more fatalities..