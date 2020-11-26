Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

9:48 a.m. Single-day rise of 44,489 new infections & 524 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 92,66,705, death toll to 1,35,223: Government. 8:15 a.m. Jharkhand reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities. 1:15 a.m. Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 8,172 with 51 more fatalities..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:31 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:06 p.m. Economic recovery stronger than expected; rising COVID-19 cases downside risk to growth: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

4:50 p.m. Phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin commences in AIIMS.

4:30 p.m. 80 percent ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients: HC says number of cases in Delhi alarming.

4:13 p.m. Uttar Pradesh records 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,094 new cases.

3:29 p.m. Delhi records over 2,300 COVID deaths in less than a month: Official data.

2:50 p.m. 6 states/UTs contributed to 60.72 per cent of 44,489 fresh COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry.

2:28 p.m. Avoid cash fines for COVID-19 norms violation, HC tells AAP govt, police.

2:20 p.m. Most lungs recover well after COVID-19, says study.

1:06 p.m. Odisha reports 644 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities.

12:19 p.m. Puducherry COVID-19 tally touches 36,840; 22 new additions.

11:52 a.m. 30 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 16,174.

10:10 a.m. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19: Official.

10:03 a.m. 10 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,677.

9:49 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,52,344, while 86,79,138 people have recovered from the disease so far: Health Ministry. 9:48 a.m.

Single-day rise of 44,489 new infections & 524 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 92,66,705, death toll to 1,35,223: Government. 8:15 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities. 1:15 a.m.

Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 8,172 with 51 more fatalities..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

Thanks to DRDO, Indian fabric to replace Chinese, foreign clothing for making military uniforms

By Sahil Pandey Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO is helping Indian textile industries produce yarns to end the reliance on imports of Chinese and other foreign clothing for making military uniforms.Director of Directorate ...

Draft of Merchant Shipping Bill issued for public consultation

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a draft of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2020 for public consultation. It aims to repeal and replace the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 Act No. 44 of 1958 and the Coasting Vessels Act, 1838 Ac...

Changa App Is Set to Be the Next Choice for Indian Influencers After the Ban on Snack Video

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India In yet another shocking incident, a ban was imposed on Snack Video. The video creation app was able to register 35 Million downloads in India within just a few days of its launch and had outperfo...

France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Par...
