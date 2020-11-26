Swiss ski resorts can stay open - health minister

Switzerland will keep its ski resorts open as long as they have strict safety measures in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Thursday. Neighbours France, Italy, Austria and Germany have all ordered even the high-altitude lifts that could be running this early in the winter to remain closed for now in the hope that all resorts can benefit at peak-season, if and when the infection rate slows.

"In Switzerland the situation is much easier, one can still ski, that was always the goal. Obviously with respect for very strict measures, we have to have protection plans and things must be clear," Berset told a news conference in Bern.