69 new COVID-19 cases in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 429

Sixty-nine more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 429. The fresh cases include six employees of a sugar mill and a jail inmate, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

Results of 1,194 samples, sent for COVID-19 testing, were received on Thursday, of which 69 were positive, she said. As many as 25 people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cured persons to 6,254, the official said.