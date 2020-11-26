Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Covaxin's phase-3 trials commences in Ahmedabad hospital

On the first day, five healthy volunteers, including a woman, were given the first dose of the vaccine at the hospital. Its second dose will be given after 28 days, said Principal Investigator, Sola Civil, Dr Parul Bhatt. "In the first phase, we have planned to cover 1,000 healthy volunteers.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:30 IST
Guj: Covaxin's phase-3 trials commences in Ahmedabad hospital

The phase-3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine began at Sola civil hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Thursday, officials of the state-run hospital said. On the first day, five healthy volunteers, including a woman, were given the first dose of the vaccine at the hospital. Its second dose will be given after 28 days, said Principal Investigator, Sola Civil, Dr Parul Bhatt.

"In the first phase, we have planned to cover 1,000 healthy volunteers. They must be in the age group of 18 to 60 and with no history of coronavirus infection. Anyone who fulfils the criteria can approach us and enrol as a volunteer," she added. Covaxin is being developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

She said that doctors at the hospital engaged in the clinical trial exercise will remain in touch with the volunteers over phone to monitor their health condition after the vaccine is administered. Volunteers will be called at the hospital at regular intervals for follow-up procedures and tests, including blood test and oxygen level, Bhatt said.

"This whole exercise will continue for 12 months. We will also give a contact number to the volunteers in case they need any urgent intervention. The hospital will provide necessary treatment in case of any complication," she added. PTI PJT PD NP NP

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Injury: Lack of clarity, we are playing waiting game which is not ideal, says Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday didnt hide his displeasure at the Rohit Sharma injury saga, stating that confusion and lack of clarity has led to the team management playing a waiting game on his availability which is not ideal. Answe...

Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD gets show cause notice over tree transplantation violation

The Delhi forest department has issued a show cause notice to the Central Public Works Department CPWD for transplanting trees from a plot near the Parliament complex to a location other than what had been specified. &#160; The Delhi gover...

Gadkari asks UP govt to expedite land acquisition to develop national highways

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to expedite land acquisition for developing national highways, as is being done in some of the states. The Road Transport, Highways minister also requested the stat...

Rights guaranteed by Constitution safe only when society discharges its basic duties: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the rights given to every citizen by the Constitution can be safe only when the society discharges its basic duties vigilantly. Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020