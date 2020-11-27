Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sao Paulo may use Sinovac vaccine without Brazil regulator's approval, governor says

The comment from Joao Doria comes amid concern among some critics of President Jair Bolsonaro that the independence of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa is under threat. In a video interview on the news website Metropoles, Doria said Sao Paulo could use the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd based on approval from health regulators in other countries.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:05 IST
Sao Paulo may use Sinovac vaccine without Brazil regulator's approval, governor says

The state of Sao Paulo could roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac even without approval from Brazil's health regulator, the state's governor said in an interview on Thursday. The comment from Joao Doria comes amid concern among some critics of President Jair Bolsonaro that the independence of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa is under threat.

In a video interview on the news website Metropoles, Doria said Sao Paulo could use the vaccine from Sinovac Biotech Ltd based on approval from health regulators in other countries. "Today, there is suspicion that Anvisa could suffer political interference from the presidency and could fail to be an independent agency as it should be, as it must be," he said.

He added the state would consider the vaccine appropriate for use if approved by authorities "in the United States, in Europe and, above all, in Asia." Doria, a staunch opponent of Bolsonaro, has already ordered the construction of facilities to produce the Sinovac vaccine, which is currently undergoing late-stage trials in Sao Paulo and elsewhere in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, a strident China critic, has frequently dismissed the Sinovac vaccine, known as Coronavac, saying he is concerned about its "origin." So far, the federal government's principal bet has been on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca, though federal health officials have also held discussions with other vaccine developers, such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Ltd .

Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that no...

All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils ADCs in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday t...

Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. Police also said that a reward will be given t...

Sao Paulo may use Sinovac vaccine without Brazil regulator's approval, governor says

The state of Sao Paulo could roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac even without approval from Brazils health regulator, the states governor said in an interview on Thursday. The comment from Joao Doria comes amid concern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020