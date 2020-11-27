Left Menu
Development News Edition

Symptomless and spreading, S.Korea battles surge in silent COVID-19 cases

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are driving a surge in new cases in South Korea, frustrating efforts to control transmission by the Asian country which managed to keep infections under control in previous outbreaks. South Korea reported 569 new cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday midnight, a level unseen in nearly nine months, as it grapples with the third wave of the pandemic that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:59 IST
Symptomless and spreading, S.Korea battles surge in silent COVID-19 cases

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are driving a surge in new cases in South Korea, frustrating efforts to control transmission by the Asian country which managed to keep infections under control in previous outbreaks.

South Korea reported 569 new cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday midnight, a level unseen in nearly nine months, as it grapples with the third wave of the pandemic that appears to be worsening despite tough new social distancing measures. With young people at the centre of the surge, health authorities in South Korea estimate asymptomatic patients now account for 40% of total infections, up sharply from 20-30% in June.

That compares with research evidence suggesting about one in five infected people in general will experience no symptoms. The rate is much lower in China where the state disease control centre said in February that around 1% of more than 70,000 cases it analysed were asymptomatic. In Tokyo, about 19 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

It's not clear why some patients who test positive for the virus do not display any symptoms, but health officials believe they pose less transmission risks. However, the people they infect may display symptoms. Also, the officials are concerned about a rise in untraceable clusters since these asymptomatic infections are more difficult to identify.

Cold weather is further accelerating the spread as more meetings and activities are held indoors in places with poor ventilation, while the risk of unwitting infections by symptomless patients has increased. That poses a major challenge in South Korea, which succeeded in keeping infections low in previous outbreaks through aggressive contact tracing.

It has introduced tougher social distancing measures this week to contain transmission and encouraged people to get tested. "We should have maintained tough social distancing measures longer," said Kim Woo-joo, a professor of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital.

"In the wake of eased social distancing measures in early October, a lot of people, especially young people, let their guard down, and many of those who had very mild symptoms or no symptoms have gone unnoticed." As young people drive the surge in new cases, the number of young patients in serious conditions and in need of ventilators has also shot up to 19 this week in South Korea to nearly one fourth of total patients who need ventilator support.

TICK UP IN JAPAN Japan is also battling a rise in asymptomatic cases, as it seeks to rein in its highest surge in infections yet this week, with daily tallies in Tokyo hitting a record 570 as of Thursday.

Public health experts advising the government have warned about a rise in untraceable clusters, spread by asymptomatic patients. That has skewed the current outbreak, compared with the second wave that hit the country in the summer, more towards older people getting the virus from relatives at home or from infected people at medical facilities, they said.

The rate of asymptomatic cases found in Tokyo was 19% in the week to Nov. 17 compared with about 14% in July, according to a health advisory panel presentation. Some experts recommend more rigorous testing to protect wider community.

Also Read: Indian-American youth plays key role in organising Asian Americans for Biden campaign

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court refuses to grant interim bail to Ishrat Jahan, finds no COVID scare in jail

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case related to the northeast Delhi violence. She had approached the court for bail citing a...

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Finch, Smith hit centuries to guide hosts to mammoth 374/6

Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Austral...

Development Starts at Grassroots Level: BJP Gachibowli Division Contestant V Gangadhar Reddy

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir Elections, be it at the ward level, or national, define the course of a communitys growth. The upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections Telangana 2020, has emerged as an opportunit...

Finch, Smith hit tons in Australian top order fury

Skipper Aaron Finch and his predecessor Steve Smith struck confident yet contrasting hundreds on a flat track to lead hosts Australia to a commanding 374 for six against a listless India in the first One-day International, here on Friday. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020