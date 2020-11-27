Maha: 157 new COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad; four more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has reached 42,914, after 157 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Friday. Besides the latest cases detected on Thursday, the district also recorded four more fatalities that took the toll in the region to 1,142, the official said.

At least 126 patients were discharged from various health facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 40,916, he said. With this, the district currently has 856 active cases, he said.

Of the new infections, 127 were reported from the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation limits, while 30 were from rural parts of the district, the official added.