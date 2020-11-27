Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to vaccinate armed forces against COVID-19 as new cases hit daily record

Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, as authorities reported a record 27,543 new coronavirus cases. Russia, which is working on several vaccines against the virus, has seen a surge in infections since September but authorities have resisted imposing lockdowns, relying instead on targeted measures in certain regions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:43 IST
Russia to vaccinate armed forces against COVID-19 as new cases hit daily record
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia plans to vaccinate more than 400,000 military personnel against COVID-19, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday, as authorities reported a record 27,543 new coronavirus cases.

Russia, which is working on several vaccines against the virus, has seen a surge in infections since September but authorities have resisted imposing lockdowns, relying instead on targeted measures in certain regions. Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero will manufacture more than 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine per year under the terms of a deal with Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund unveiled on Friday.

Siberia's Vector Institute, developing EpiVacCorona, Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine, said immunity would not be lifelong and that additional vaccinations would be required 6-10 months after the first two shots, and then once every three years. The Vector Institute was ready to produce up to five million doses of its vaccine per year, Alexander Ryzhikov, head of the institute's zoonotic infections and influenza department, said on Friday.

Shoigu said 2,500 military personnel had been vaccinated against COVID-19 already, with the total expected to reach 80,000 by the end of the year, news agencies cited him as saying. In Moscow, between 1,500 and 1,700 patients were being hospitalised with the virus every day, said Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova.

"The situation with coronavirus in Moscow remains very tense, today we have recorded a so-called new anti-record," news agencies quoted Rakova as saying, as infections in the capital surged to a record high 7,918. Despite the increase, Rakova said there were still around 5,000 hospital beds available and that 12 additional computerized tomography (CT) scan centres had been opened to provide 24-hour assistance to patients.

With 2,215,533 infections, Russia has the fourth-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. It has recorded 38,558 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSE, BSE declare Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, expel from memberships

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared Anugrah Stock Broking as a defaulter and have expelled the brokerage house from respective memberships. The move comes days after a similar action was taken by the stock exchanges against K...

Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

Japans ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide strong support for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax. The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal ...

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be: SC

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be and becomes a casualty in the absence of vigilance by citizens, the cacophony of the media or observance of rule of law in the dusty corridors of courts, the Supreme Court said on Fr...

KJo strikes pose with 'Bollywood Wives' as 'Fabulous Lives' begin premiering on Netflix

As his reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the Bollywood wives. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actor marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020