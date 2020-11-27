Two men held for illegally running ultrasound unit in UP
Two persons were arrested for allegedly cheating people by posing as radiologists and illegally running an ultrasound unit in the Kairana area of Shamli district, officials said on Friday. A health department team conducted a raid at the unit and found it was not run by qualified persons, they said.
It was also suspected that the unit was conducting sex-determination tests, but the team did not find any evidence, the officials said. Two persons, Shakil Chouhan and Piyush Sharma, were arrested and a case under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against them, they said.
The unit has been sealed, they added.
