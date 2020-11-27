32 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, tally rises to 32,610

At least 32 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the state's tally to 32,610, a health department official said. Altogether 367 people have succumbed to the infection so far. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 185 of the 367 COVID-19 deaths.

Tripura currently has 744 active coronavirus cases, while 31,476 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, he said. Eighty-seven people were discharged from GB Pant hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients in the state, on Thursday.

As many as 5,21,458 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state so far -- 3,17,714 through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 2,03,744 by RT-PCR..