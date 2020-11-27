Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visit by foreign envoys to Pune pharma firms canceled

The visit to Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here had been scheduled for December 4. "We have been told that the scheduled visit of December 4 stands canceled," said Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:15 IST
Visit by foreign envoys to Pune pharma firms canceled
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A visit by ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries to two pharmaceutical units in Pune which are involved in manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines has been canceled, a senior official said on Friday. The visit to Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here had been scheduled for December 4.

"We have been told that the scheduled visit of December 4 stands canceled," said Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Earlier the visit was to take place on November 27, but it was deferred to December 4.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for a COVID-19 vaccine..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trumps pre...

Anti-Sikh riots case: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security cover of controversial arms dealer

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue giving round-the-clock security cover to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, till the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI informs that...

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Irans foreign minister said Irans arch-enemy Israel was likely to have been involved in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, although he offered no evidence.This cowardice - with serious indicatio...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020