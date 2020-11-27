C'garh sees 1,879 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; 2,090 recover

With 1,879 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, Chhattisgarh's tally rose to 2,32,835 and toll to 2,813 on Friday, a health official said. The number of people discharged increased to 2,08,183, including 189 on Friday, while 1,901 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 21,839 active cases, he said.

Raipur reported 226 new cases, taking its total count to 46,001, including 651 deaths, while Korba saw 174 new cases, Raigarh 165, Bilaspur 148, Durg 142, Rajnandgaon 139, Janjgir-Champa 111 and Balod 106, the official informed. "Of the deaths recorded during the day, four each took place on Thursday and Friday, while four were from earlier," he added.

