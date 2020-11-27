Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey announces record coronavirus death toll for fifth consecutive day

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a fifth consecutive day at 177, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday. Turkey also recorded a new high of 29,845 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones, on Friday. The total number of deaths stood at 13,191. Historical data and the cumulative number of all cases were not available.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:21 IST
Turkey announces record coronavirus death toll for fifth consecutive day
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a fifth consecutive day at 177, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

Turkey also recorded a new high of 29,845 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones, on Friday. However, from July until Wednesday, Ankara had only reported symptomatic cases, of which there were 6,592 on Friday. The total number of deaths stood at 13,191.

Historical data and the cumulative number of all cases were not available.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding

After a gap of nearly 26 years, the trinity in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday adorned the much-awaited Nagarjuna Besa warrior attire, but there was no devotee to witness the grand event as temple gates remain closed for public due to...

Delhi Chalo call: Many farmers' group heading to nt'l capital holding sit-ins on way

Amid the Delhi Chalo call to protest against the three Central farm laws, Uttar Pradesh farmers on Friday staged demonstrations at many places in the state, including Lucknow, while heading to the national capital. Other places where farmer...

U.S. hospitalized COVID-19 patient number hits record 90,000 ahead of expected case surge

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the United States reached 90,000 on Friday after nearly doubling in the last month, just as holiday gatherings are expected to propel the next wave of infections.The rate of ...

Nitish deplores Lalu's 'attempts' at poaching NDA legislators

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed disgust over his arch rival Lalu Prasads alleged attempts at poaching MLAs of the NDA and warned that the latters antics would only harm the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kumar also h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020