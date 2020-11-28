Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines

Thus far, no such exception has been identified, the Pentagon said this past week. In addition to Perna, the senior leadership of Operation Warp Speed includes a retired Army colonel, Matthew Hepburn, who serves as the lead official on vaccine development.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:57 IST
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts military role in vaccines

From the get-go, President Donald Trump has miscast or exaggerated the military's role in his administration's crash programme to accelerate the development, production and eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. The military theme originated in the May 15 announcement of the creation of Operation Warp Speed. Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump likened the effort to the Manhattan Project, the military's successful World War II program to engineer and build in secret the world's first atomic bombs.

“That means the full power and strength of the military,” Trump said, referring to the project as a partnership that would combine the full resources of the Pentagon and the Health and Human Services Department. He added: “We have the mightiest military in the long history of humankind." Indeed, the military has contributed mightily to the project. It has provided a range of assistance in the form of planning, program management, logistics expertise and other efforts. The accelerated work on COVID-19 vaccines also has benefitted from past investments by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in science and technologies related to infectious diseases.

Army Gen. Gustave Perna was plucked from his job as commander of Army Materiel Command to be the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, and he, too, initially gave the effort a military spin. “This mission is about defeating the enemy," Perna said at the Rose Garden announcement with Trump. “We will defeat the enemy.” But it has been Trump, not Perna, who has miscast the military's role. Trump said in his initial announcement the military would “deploy every plane, truck and soldier required" to distribute a vaccine when ready.

Within months he was stating even more explicitly — and still incorrectly — that the military would do delivery. “Our military is doing the distribution — it's called logistics,” he said in a video posted to Twitter on Oct. 7.

Two weeks later, at his debate with Democrat Joe Biden, now the president-elect, Trump said, “We have Operation Warp Speed, which is the military is going to distribute the vaccine.” In fact, the military will not distribute the vaccine, although state governors have the power to use members of their National Guard for any number of tasks supporting public safety, including to help with vaccine logistics if deemed necessary. “There will not be this vision that some people have that there will be Army trucks driving through the streets delivering vaccine,” Perna said Oct. 27.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not the military, is in charge of the distribution effort, which is based on plans drawn up by each state and other jurisdictions. The distribution will be executed by private companies including McKesson Corp., a health care company that has extensive experience in the distribution of flu vaccines. McKesson also will distribute supplies needed to administer the shots. Nor will the military produce, store or administer the vaccines. The Pentagon has been saying for months that it would only get involved in vaccine distribution in the event that commercial distributors were unable to reach a remote area of the country.

“The federal military will not be involved in moving any doses or injecting any vaccines,” Paul Mango, the deputy chief of staff for policy at Health and Human Services, said Oct. 24. The Pentagon has pointedly disputed suggestions that it intends to be delivering vaccines, saying instead that any involvement would be by exception, such as a case in which normal commercial delivery services could not reach a delivery point. Thus far, no such exception has been identified, the Pentagon said this past week.

In addition to Perna, the senior leadership of Operation Warp Speed includes a retired Army colonel, Matthew Hepburn, who serves as the lead official on vaccine development. He is a medical doctor, a biomedical engineer and a former director of medical preparedness on the White House national security staff. The prominence of military officials in Operation Warp Speed has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill, where some have questioned whether an outsize military leadership role would marginalise public health agencies. In October, Democratic Sens.

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii called for a public Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the military's participation in the effort, but no such hearing has been held..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Won't talk to Khattar until he apologises for 'inflicting brutality' on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he will not speak to his Haryana counter Manohar Lal Khattar until he seeks an apology for inflicting brutality on farmers marching to Delhi. The Punjab chief minister also junked ...

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy Bhoot Police and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The Finding Fanny actor along with actors Saif Ali K...

5,965 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 75 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday as it recorded 5,965 new cases, said a health official. The state also reported 75 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,986, he said.A total of 3,937...

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Amaravati, Nov 28 PTI The state-owned Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has lined up projects worth Rs 202 crore for development so as to attract more tourists. The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, approved the APTDCs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020