Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gove says tough tiers will protect NHS, as Johnson appoints vaccine rollout minister

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said Saturday, as the government prepares for a mass vaccine roll-out.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:46 IST
Gove says tough tiers will protect NHS, as Johnson appoints vaccine rollout minister
More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest tier of cornavirus restrictions. Image Credit: ANI

England needs tough restrictions after its current lockdown ends if hospitals are not to become overwhelmed, a senior minister said Saturday, as the government prepares for a mass vaccine roll-out. Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi as a new health minister to oversee the deployment of the vaccine as the Financial Times reported that the UK is set to approve the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine next week.

But despite progress with the vaccine, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said tough measures were still necessary to fight the disease after the current national lockdown ends on Dec. 2. Writing in The Times, Gove warned that without further restrictions on most of England's population hospitals would be overwhelmed. He urged lawmakers to back government plans in a vote next week.

More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest tier of cornavirus restrictions. A growing number of lawmakers in Johnson's Conservative party have voiced opposition to the tiered restrictions plan.

Some argue that the areas they represent have low infection rates but face the toughest rules, while others say the new measures will cause unnecessary economic harm to local businesses. There is also some public opposition to the restrictions. Police in central London said they made over 60 arrests during anti-lockdown demonstrations on Saturday.

Gove said the level of infection across the country remained "uncomfortably and threateningly high." He noted that the number of hospital beds filled with infected patients was not far from its peak earlier in the year. From the current high base, the National Health Service would be under severe threat if infections started to rise again and tougher measures were needed to manage the virus, he said.

"These new tiers, alongside the wider deployment of mass testing, have the capacity to prevent our NHS from being overwhelmed until vaccines arrive," said Gove.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trader shot dead in car in UP's Mathura, family allege police fired at him

A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and ...

India reports 41,322 new COVID-19 cases; PM reviews development, manufacturing of vaccine in 3 cities

As the country reported 41,322 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a three-city tour to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad to personally review the development and manufacturing ...

No laxity in crime control will be tolerated: Nitish tells officials

Crime must be kept in check across Bihar and no laxity on this count shall be tolerated, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told officials during a meeting to review law and order in the state on Saturday. Kumar, who returned as the chief minister...

NFL-Team facilities to be closed in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL decided to prohibit in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday given rising COVID-19 cases around the country and because a number of players celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving with out-of-town guests. The new measures were announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020