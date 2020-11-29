UP reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,036 new cases

Left Menu
Seven deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow and two from Gorakhpur, a Health department bulletin issued here said. As far as new infections are concerned, Lucknow recorded 342 followed by 230 in Meerut, 123 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 113 in Ghaziabad and 108 in Kanpur.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh reported 24 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 7,742, while 2,036 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,41,873. Seven deaths were reported from state capital Lucknow and two from Gorakhpur, a Health department bulletin issued here said.

As far as new infections are concerned, Lucknow recorded 342 followed by 230 in Meerut, 123 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 113 in Ghaziabad and 108 in Kanpur. As many as 2,618 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Saturday after recuperating from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,09,556.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 24,575, the bulletin stated. Over 1.75 lakh samples were tested in a span of 24 hours in the state, and the number of tests conducted so far is more then 1.91 crore, it added.

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence here during the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the public should be continuously made aware about ways to prevent the infection, an official statement said..

