Assam's COVID-19 death toll rises to 981, tally mounts to

Assam reported one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 981, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 2,12,617 with 134 fresh cases, he said.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today... Condolences to the bereaved family," Sarma tweeted. The current death rate in the state has been constant at 0.46 per cent during the month, which included five days when no fatalities were reported.

The new cases were detected out of 11,558 tests, at a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 52,91,506, which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests, he said.

Meanwhile, 96 patients recovered and were released from various hospitals since Saturday, taking the number of those cured to 2,08,283, with a recovery rate of 97.96 per cent. Assam now has 3,350 active cases.