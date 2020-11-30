Left Menu
Lockdown in COVID-19 containment zones in Rajasthan

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones till December 31 and increase night curfew from 11 to 13 districts of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones till December 31 and increase night curfew from 11 to 13 districts of the state. The government issued guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution for the period of December 1 to December 31. Taking in account the prevailing COVID-19 scenario in the state, it has been decided to force lockdown in containment zones till December 31, according to the order issued on Sunday night.

"Effective demarcation of containment zones is key to break the chain of transmission controlling the virus. The zones will be demarcated by collectors following guidelines issued by the Government of India. Only essential services will be allowed in these areas and intensive house-to-house surveillance be conducted," Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar, said in the guidelines. The state government has increased the number of districts from 8 to 13, where the night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am.

Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikara and Ganganagar are the districts where the night curfew has been imposed. However, it will not be applicable on factories with production of continuous nature and having night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, marriage etc.

"Rajasthan is at a critical juncture in its fight against COVID-19. Over the last few weeks, the number of new cases has been rising. The confluence of certain factors such as recent festival season, onset of winter and laxity in observance of the COVID-19 guidelines pose the risk of the situation becoming aggravated, thus putting a strain on the health infrastructure," he said. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain close till December 31. Also, cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, social or religious, or any large congregation is not permitted. Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

