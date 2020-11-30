Vardhan, ICRS chairman distribute masks, soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday, stating it was the biggest weapon to fight COVID-19. Emphasizing on the importance of wearing masks and washing of hands, Vardhan said, "We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID-19. Since then, the most important principle to protect ourselves and others is to follow basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing. In the fight against COVID-19, our biggest weapon is a mask and sanitizer." He appreciated the fact that everybody present at the event was wearing a mask.

"This mask and soap distribution has a big message behind it... The government is trying to spread awareness among people through different channels and activities. Coolies, taxi unions, three-wheeler unions play a very important role in its implementation," he was quoted as saying in the statement. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in India, Vardhan highlighted the progress in its parameters.

India has one of the highest recovery rates in the whole world. From one lab in January 2020, we now have 2,165 labs. More than a million people are being tested on a daily basis, he said. "We have completed 14 crore cumulative tests today. This all shows the determination of the government and relentless efforts of our corona warriors, whose contribution is significant in fighting the pandemic," he said. He further added that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become self reliant in production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. More than 10 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured every day in India. "And now, our scientists are instrumental in the research for the vaccine and it will be available on time," he said.

Vardhan urged people to follow 'Do gaj ki doori". He said, "A small negligence or carelessness on our part may invite serious problems. Though we have one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, but even if one person succumbs to the disease, it is the biggest loss for their friends and family. This is my emotional appeal to all of you to spread the message to maximum people."