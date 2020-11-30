Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan, ICRS chairman distribute masks, soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday, stating it was the biggest weapon to fight COVID-19. Emphasizing on the importance of wearing masks and washing of hands, Vardhan said, "We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:43 IST
Vardhan, ICRS chairman distribute masks, soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday, stating it was the biggest weapon to fight COVID-19. Emphasizing on the importance of wearing masks and washing of hands, Vardhan said, "We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID-19. Since then, the most important principle to protect ourselves and others is to follow basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing. In the fight against COVID-19, our biggest weapon is a mask and sanitizer." He appreciated the fact that everybody present at the event was wearing a mask.

"This mask and soap distribution has a big message behind it... The government is trying to spread awareness among people through different channels and activities. Coolies, taxi unions, three-wheeler unions play a very important role in its implementation," he was quoted as saying in the statement. Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in India, Vardhan highlighted the progress in its parameters.

India has one of the highest recovery rates in the whole world. From one lab in January 2020, we now have 2,165 labs. More than a million people are being tested on a daily basis, he said. "We have completed 14 crore cumulative tests today. This all shows the determination of the government and relentless efforts of our corona warriors, whose contribution is significant in fighting the pandemic," he said. He further added that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become self reliant in production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. More than 10 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured every day in India. "And now, our scientists are instrumental in the research for the vaccine and it will be available on time," he said.

Vardhan urged people to follow 'Do gaj ki doori". He said, "A small negligence or carelessness on our part may invite serious problems. Though we have one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, but even if one person succumbs to the disease, it is the biggest loss for their friends and family. This is my emotional appeal to all of you to spread the message to maximum people."

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Koreans, Chinese clash on social media over Chinese-style Kimchi winning international certificate

Chinas efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine ma...

5 Left parties ask state units to coordinate, organise protests in support of agitating farmers

The Left parties on Monday called upon their state units to coordinate and organise protests in support for the farmers agitating against the three farm laws. In a joint statement, five Left parties -- the CPIM, CPI, RSP, AIFB and CPIML -- ...

December summit will be crucial to EU budget standoff - Merkel

Next months European Union leaders summit will be crucial in determining if a solution is found, allowing the blocs budget and coronavirus recovery fund to be passed despite Polands and Hungarys objections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel s...

Iran does not expect easy OPEC meeting - SHANA

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he did not expect the OPEC meeting to be an easy one due to the opposition of some members to extending the output cut deal.It wont be an easy meeting. Some members are against the ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020