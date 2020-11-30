Left Menu
Development News Edition

How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks. — Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet. — Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:16 IST
How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks. A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim: — Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine. — Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments over the internet.

— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy. — Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.

— Don't respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments. — Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.

— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov. Source: Department of Homeland Security.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price

World shares paused on Monday to assess a record-breaking month as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and yet more free money from central banks eclipsed immediate concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.Neither Eu...

South Koreans, Chinese clash on social media over Chinese-style Kimchi winning international certificate

Chinas efforts to win an international certification for Pao Cai, a pickled vegetable dish from Sichuan, is turning into a social media showdown between Chinese and South Korean netizens over the origin of Kimchi, a staple Korean cuisine ma...

5 Left parties ask state units to coordinate, organise protests in support of agitating farmers

The Left parties on Monday called upon their state units to coordinate and organise protests in support for the farmers agitating against the three farm laws. In a joint statement, five Left parties -- the CPIM, CPI, RSP, AIFB and CPIML -- ...

December summit will be crucial to EU budget standoff - Merkel

Next months European Union leaders summit will be crucial in determining if a solution is found, allowing the blocs budget and coronavirus recovery fund to be passed despite Polands and Hungarys objections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020