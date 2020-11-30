How to watch out for scams as a coronavirus vaccine nears
Homeland Security Investigations officials are preparing for a crush of new scams when the coronavirus vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come in a few weeks. A few things to keep in mind to avoid falling victim: — Always consult a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.
— Make sure your doctor has been approved to administer the vaccine.
— Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines or treatments through an online pharmacy. — Ignore large, unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.
— Don't respond to text messages, emails or calls about vaccines and treatments. — Be wary of ads for vaccines and treatments on social media.
— Any suspicious activity can be reported to: covid19investigations@dhs.gov. Source: Department of Homeland Security.