Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope cancels traditional pre-Christmas ceremony due to COVID-19

Pope Francis has cancelled a ceremony that traditionally begins Rome's Christmas season on Dec. 8 at the Spanish Steps because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Monday. The pope customarily places a wreath of flowers at the base of a 12-metre column bearing a statue of the Madonna and blesses from a distance another wreath already placed around the statue's arm by firefighters using a ladder.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:58 IST
Pope cancels traditional pre-Christmas ceremony due to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly voiced a desire to visit Japan, home to some 450,000 Roman Catholics, including most recently in September last year. (Wikimedia)

Pope Francis has cancelled a ceremony that traditionally begins Rome's Christmas season on Dec. 8 at the Spanish Steps because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Monday.

The pope customarily places a wreath of flowers at the base of a 12-metre column bearing a statue of the Madonna and blesses from a distance another wreath already placed around the statue's arm by firefighters using a ladder. The Vatican said Francis would skip the ceremony, which popes have been carrying out on the feast of the Immaculate Conception since 1953, "in order to avoid any risk of contagion caused by gatherings of people".

Thousands of people usually line the streets near the area to see the pope and pray with him. The Vatican said the pope would instead hold a private service to entrust the city, its people and the sick around the world to the Madonna.

It has already announced that access to all of the pope's traditional Christmas activities, including his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the city and the world") blessing and message, will be restricted because of the COVID-19 crisis. Only a limited number of people will be allowed into St. Peter's Basilica for papal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses, which will be broadcast on television and streamed on the internet.

Last month, the pope's weekly general audiences were moved back indoors with public participation after a period when a limited number of people were allowed to take part. Recently, more than a dozen Swiss Guards and one person who lives in the residence that houses the pope tested positive for the coronavirus and had to be quarantined.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has recorded 54,904 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.585 million cases to date. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US embassy in Hungary slams article likening Soros to Hitler

The United States Embassy in Budapest on Monday condemned an article published by a Hungarian official that drew parallels between American-Hungarian billionaire George Soros and Adolph Hitler and the Nazis. The embassy posted on its Twitte...

With 312 cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count crosses 50,000 mark

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday after 312 cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 2,060, an official said. The districts caseload now stands at 50,077, while the discharge of 344 people took t...

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020