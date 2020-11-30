COVID: 67 new cases in Chandigarh
Chandigarh on Monday reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the city's caseload to 17,409, while one more death pushed the toll to 277. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,062, according to a medical bulletin. As many as 144 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,070, as per the bulletin.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:04 IST
As many as 144 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,070, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,42,326 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,24,109 tested negative, while reports of 82 samples were awaited, it said.
