Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

In one extraordinary episode in October, Twitter removed a tweet from Atlas that sought to undermine the importance of face masks because it was in violation of the platform's COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy, according to a spokesman for the social media giant. America's top public health experts like Dr Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had accused Atlas of giving President Trump false and misleading information about the spread of the virus.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:04 IST
Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump's controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need for masks and other measures to control the pandemic that has killed over 268,000 people in America.

While questioning the usefulness of masks he was against lockdowns and promoted the idea of herd immunity. The 65-year-old the Stanford University neuroradiologist resigned on Monday at the end of his 130-day temporary assignment, according to US media reports.

Atlas tweeted a photo of his resignation letter on Monday. In the letter, he said his "advice was always focused on minimising all the harms from both the pandemic and the structural policies themselves, especially to the working class and the poor." "I sincerely wish the new team all the best as they guide the nation through these trying, polarised times," he wrote, apparently referring to President-elect Joe Biden's incoming coronavirus team. President Trump, a Republican, has not yet conceded to Biden after the Democrat won the November 3 presidential election.

Atlas' stint in the White House was marked by controversy as he became a close adviser to Trump on the pandemic, adopting public stances on the virus much closer to the President's. In one extraordinary episode in October, Twitter removed a tweet from Atlas that sought to undermine the importance of face masks because it was in violation of the platform's COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy, according to a spokesman for the social media giant.

America's top public health experts like Dr Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had accused Atlas of giving President Trump false and misleading information about the spread of the virus. President-elect Biden has taken a markedly different stance to his predecessor, urging Americans to wear masks and pledging a "bedrock of science" to his policy on tackling the pandemic.

The US is the worst-hit country and has reported more than 13,541,000 confirmed cases and over 268,000 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020