Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo pop-up mask store lures shoppers with festive face coverings

Japan's capital on Tuesday reported 372 new cases, the seventh straight day above 300, according to public broadcaster NHK. A spokesman for the store said it had implemented measures to ensure that visitors didn't catch the coronavirus while shopping for masks.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:39 IST
Tokyo pop-up mask store lures shoppers with festive face coverings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps Tokyo, a pop-up store near Japan's capital is luring Christmas shoppers with 250 types of face mask, including festive versions with decorative lights. Tokyo Mask Land, which opened Tuesday for a month in an office building in Yokohama, also has a mask bar and is offering mask-making workshops to draw visitors.

People often wore face mask in Japan before the pandemic, particularly during the winter flu season and in Spring when cedar and cypress pollen triggers hay fever. Although no law mandates wearing them, it is unusual to see someone without a mask in Tokyo, even outside.

The store also plans an exhibit on the history of face coverings and a photo booth featuring Christmas trees and a mannequin dressed up as Santa Claus. "I don't think you would come up with an idea like this if there had been no coronavirus outbreak," 23-year-old Ryota Nabetani, who was shopping for masks with his mother, said of the photo spot.

Although it has had far fewer cases than in the United States and Europe, a recent surge in coronavirus infections prompted authorities in Tokyo last week to request bars and restaurants to shorten opening hours. Japan's capital on Tuesday reported 372 new cases, the seventh straight day above 300, according to public broadcaster NHK.

A spokesman for the store said it had implemented measures to ensure that visitors didn't catch the coronavirus while shopping for masks.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sundays Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the first time he has had to sit out a race in his F1 career. The Briton, Formula Ones most successfu...

Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine, target Dec rollout

Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said on Tuesday after they applied for EU emergency approval for the shot.The application to the European Medicines Agency EMA comes days afte...

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 min...

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 recording 311,519 units ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020