Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam urges vigilance after more cases linked to rare local outbreak

"The flight attendant contracted the virus inside the quarantine area then spread it to others during his home-quarantine time," health minister, Nguyen Thanh Long, said in a government statement. "It's the first ever time such thing happened.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:20 IST
Vietnam urges vigilance after more cases linked to rare local outbreak
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Vietnam reported two more coronavirus cases on Tuesday linked to a rare domestic infection in its commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City, while the government urged public vigilance and tighter enforcement of health measures. The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after confirming on Monday the country's first community infection in 89 days, prompting the closure of several places in the densely-populated southern city.

The latest cases have been traced back to a flight attendant, who had been kept inside a quarantine facility for five days before being released to self-isolate at home. "The flight attendant contracted the virus inside the quarantine area then spread it to others during his home-quarantine time," health minister, Nguyen Thanh Long, said in a government statement.

"It's the first ever time such thing happened. The flight attendant seriously violated quarantine regulations," he added. With its usually strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has managed to quickly contain its coronavirus outbreaks, allowing it to resume its economic activities earlier than much of Asia.

Vietnam crushed its first wave of coronavirus infections in April and went nearly 100 days without local transmission until the virus remerged in the central tourist city of Danang in July and spread widely, before being contained in a few weeks. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked citizens and authorities to step up measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus, especially ahead of the Communist Party's five-yearly congress.

"There will be many big gathering events ahead the National Congress, our country's biggest political event, we can't let the virus affect us." Vietnam has registered a total of 1,349 coronavirus cases altogether, with 35 deaths.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after positive COVID-19 test

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sundays Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the first time he has had to sit out a race in his F1 career. The Briton, Formula Ones most successfu...

Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine, target Dec rollout

Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said on Tuesday after they applied for EU emergency approval for the shot.The application to the European Medicines Agency EMA comes days afte...

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 min...

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 recording 311,519 units ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020