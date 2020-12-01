Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Eight infants die at Shahdol hospital in 4 days, probe ordered

The infants had been admitted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital, Shahdol's chief medical and health officer Rajesh Pandey said. The deaths took place between November 27 and 30, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:29 IST
MP: Eight infants die at Shahdol hospital in 4 days, probe ordered
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

As many as eight infants died during treatment at the district hospital at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh in the last four days, prompting the state government to launch an inquiry, officials said on Tuesday. The infants had been admitted to the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital, Shahdol's chief medical and health officer Rajesh Pandey said.

The deaths took place between November 27 and 30, he said. Two of them, referred for treatment from Anuppur district, died on Monday night, he said, adding that the oldest of the deceased infants was four months old.

Currently 33 children are admitted in the SNCU while eight are being treated in the PICU, Dr Pandey said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday night ordered an inquiry into the deaths, an official of the state public relations department said.

The chief minister asked officials to find out if negligence of the medical staff was responsible for the deaths, and instructed that if necessary, specialist doctors be sent from Jabalpur to Shahdol, he said. Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said the additional chief secretary, health, has been asked to get the deaths investigated and submit a report.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. More...

Indonesia's Consul General meets Puducherry Lt Governor, CM

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia Agus P Saptono met Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Tuesday. Saptono met Bedi at her office here, according to a release from the office of the Lt Go...

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopias nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the week...

COVID-19 pandemic's long-term impact could lead to more new HIV infections, AIDS-related deaths:UN

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has created additional setbacks for the global AIDS response and there could be an estimated 123,000-293,000 additional new HIV infections and 69,000-148 000 additional AIDS-related deaths between 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020