Surat sees 264 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 284 recover

Surat recorded 264 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, while 284 people were discharged post recovery, an official said. The district's caseload now stands at 42,730, which includes 1,072 deaths, he added.

Surat city accounted for 214 of the new cases and 241 of those discharged, while the rest were from rural areas, he said. "So far, 30,255 people have been discharged within city limits, giving it a recovery rate of 93.46 per cent. As many as 20,586 people are quarantined and 496 hospitalised," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

"The bed occupancy rate in civil hospital is 4 per cent while it is 8.60 per cent in civic-run SMIMER. These two hospitals have 160 COVID-19 patients currently," he added. The city's Athwa locality reported the highest number of cases during the day at 41, taking its total count to 6,206, the highest among eight zones, while Varachha B Zone has 3,057 cases, the lowest.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 2,316 cases, 21 of which were detected on Tuesday, followed by Choryasi with 2,235. Umarpada is at the bottom of the infection count list with 80 cases, he added.