Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits record for ninth consecutive day

President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends. The number of new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, recorded over the past 24 hours stood at 30,110. Total deaths rose to 13,936, but historical data on total cases is not available, as Turkey only reported symptomatic cases for four months.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 21:42 IST
Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits record for ninth consecutive day
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a ninth consecutive day on Tuesday, with 190 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, as Turks braced for new restrictive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. President Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.

The number of new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, recorded over the past 24 hours stood at 30,110. Total deaths rose to 13,936, but historical data on total cases is not available, as Turkey only reported symptomatic cases for four months. It began reporting all cases last Wednesday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan Supreme Court resumes hearing in Daniel Pearl murder case

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday resumed the hearing of an appeal against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides - the main accused in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pea...

Biden to present top economy advisers as pandemic threat worsens

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce his top economic policy advisers on Tuesday as his administration prepares to take power amid a slowing economic recovery hampered by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.Biden will appea...

Government, farmer unions to discuss specific issues related to farm laws on Dec 3

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was good and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed duri...

Maha BJP leader says one-year-old MVA govt complete failure

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaderMadhav Bhandari on Tuesday said the Maha Vikas Aghadigovernment had completely failed in its first year in powerand alleged it was led by a chief minister who had not gone toMantralaya, the state secretariat, fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020