Noida: 83 random COVID-19 tests at Delhi borders, 4 found positive

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had on November 18 started randomly testing people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital. "Health department officials randomly tested 83 people on Tuesday of which four persons resulted positive for the infection.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people coming from Delhi to Noida were found positive for COVID-19 during random tests at Gautam Buddh Nagar district's borders with the national capital on Tuesday, officials said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had on November 18 started randomly testing people coming to Noida from Delhi in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

"Health department officials randomly tested 83 people on Tuesday of which four persons resulted positive for the infection. Eight people were tested at the DND border and none of them were found positive, while 75 people were tested at the Chilla border where four persons resulted positive," according to an official statement. The positivity rate during the random tests in border areas stood at 4.81 per cent on Tuesday, according to the statistics.

These random tests for COVID-19 were done through the rapid antigen-based technique, the officials said. The administration said such tests would continue in the coming days as well at areas bordering Delhi, they added.

At the onset of the random sampling, the district's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri had said if anyone is found positive during the test at the border, they will be sent back to Delhi while those who are Noida or Greater Noida residents coming from Delhi but return a positive result will be contained in the district. "Only those testing negative are allowed to enter Noida," Ohri had said, adding all facilities for test and logistics are available at the borders.

According to District Magistrate Suhas L Y, the random testing is being done in order to assess the spread of infection. The DM said it would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjacent areas, so that the spread of infection is contained to a large extent..

