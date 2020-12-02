Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong limits gatherings to 2, orders testing

Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of the coronavirus.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 09:57 IST
Hong Kong limits gatherings to 2, orders testing
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong is limiting most gatherings to just two people and ordering compulsory testing of workers at retirement homes and facilities for people with disabilities, among tightening measures to contain a new wave of the coronavirus. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city reported 82 news cases on Wednesday, all but 10 of them listed as having been transmitted among residents.

Since Nov 17, it has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases, only a few of which were brought from outside the city. That is prompting the government to raise penalties for failing to follow orders on mask-wearing in public and for compulsory tests.

Exceptions were made for some group gatherings, including a limit of 20 people for weddings and shareholder meetings, but religious activities and group travel would no longer be exempt. Hong Kong and Singapore, meanwhile, have called off a planned travel bubble until next year in response to the surge in Hong Kong cases.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020