With 36,604 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 94,99,414

India reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:41 IST
Representaive Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases and 89,32,647 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,122.

Today is the 25th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country with 90,168 active cases in the state, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 16,91,412 people have also recovered from Coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,246 people have lost their lives due to it, it said.

Delhi has 31,769 active COVID-19 cases currently. The national capital reported 5,33,351 recoveries and 9,260 death till Tuesday morning, said Union Health Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,24,45,949, of these, 10,96,651 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.94 per cent. It also said that India continued to sustain the shedding of active caseload and on Monday, active cases were just 4.60 per cent of the country's total positive cases. (ANI)

