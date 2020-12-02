Left Menu
Maha: Thane detects 481 new COVID-19 cases; seven more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,29,561 after the detection of 481 new infections, an official said on Wednesday. The district currently has 7,597 active cases, the official said. Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 54,160 cases so far, followed by Thane city with 51,485, Navi Mumbai with 48,366 and Mira Bhayandar with 24,222 infections, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:34 IST
The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,29,561 after the detection of 481 new infections, an official said on Wednesday. Besides the new cases, the district also recorded seven casualties that took the toll to 5,692, the official said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 94.21 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.4 per cent, he said. The district currently has 7,597 active cases, the official said.

Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 54,160 cases so far, followed by Thane city with 51,485, Navi Mumbai with 48,366 and Mira Bhayandar with 24,222 infections, he said. In case of casualties, Thane city accounts for 1,238 deaths, followed by Kalyan with 1,061, Navi Mumbai with 986 and Mira Bhayandar with 757.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 42,864, including 1,157 fatalities, till date, the official added..

