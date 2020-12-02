Puducherry Health Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Puducherry Health Secretary tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Puduch | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:03 IST
Puducherry Health Secretary TArun, who is also the district collector, has tested positivefor COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday
Arun was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, the sourcessaid, adding his condition was 'stable'
Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Health Minister MalladiKrishna Rao and Chief Secretary to the territorial governmentAshwani Kumar enquired about the Collector's health with thehospital management.PTI Cor SSPTI PTI
