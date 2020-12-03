Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel

The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said. The agreement, which applies to celebrations on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day, means a slight relaxation of the current general rule that allows gatherings of up to six people, except in some regions that have defined their own limits.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:21 IST
Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

The agreement, which applies to celebrations on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day, means a slight relaxation of the current general rule that allows gatherings of up to six people, except in some regions that have defined their own limits. The start of the nighttime curfews in force in most Spanish regions would be moved to 1:30 a.m. from 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Still, movement of people between regions will be banned, with some exceptions, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, Illa told a news conference, adding that although the latest infection data inspired some optimism, prudence was paramount. "To sum it up, this Christmas we stay at home ... "It is desirable that people restrict their mobility and social contacts as much as possible," he said.

Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the virus over the holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family and friends. The 10-person limit includes children, and the official recommendation is for people from the same household to celebrate together without outside guests.

Spain imposed a six-month state of emergency in October, giving regions legal backing to impose curfews and other restrictions. While the rate of infection in Spain has slowed since, its overall tally of over 1.66 million COVID-19 cases is among the highest in western Europe. The death toll reached 45,784 on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden will have to make early decision on North Korea-adviser

The incoming U.S. administration will have to make an early decision on what approach it will take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era, a former U.S. official who has advised President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesda...

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020