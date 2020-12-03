Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

Estonia and the United Nations health agency in October started a pilot project for a digital vaccine certificate - a "smart yellow card" - for eventual use in interoperable healthcare data tracking and to strengthen the WHO-backed COVAX initiative to boost vaccinations in developing countries. The reality of vaccinations is growing, since Britain on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, while other companies Moderna and AstraZeneca have delivered positive trial data amid their push for approval.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:49 IST
WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates like those it is developing with Estonia. Estonia and the United Nations health agency in October started a pilot project for a digital vaccine certificate - a "smart yellow card" - for eventual use in interoperable healthcare data tracking and to strengthen the WHO-backed COVAX initiative to boost vaccinations in developing countries.

The reality of vaccinations is growing, since Britain on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 shot from Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, while other companies Moderna and AstraZeneca have delivered positive trial data amid their push for approval. "We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," said Siddhartha Datta, Europe's WHO programme manager for vaccine-preventable diseases, told reporters on a call from Copenhagen.

He cautioned that any technology initiative must not overwhelm countries in the midst of pandemic responses, must conform to varying laws and ensure seamless border-crossing service. For instance, some national COVID-19 tracing apps do not function abroad.

Estonia earlier this year separately began testing a "digital immunity passport", potentially to track those recovered from COVID-19 with some immunity, though questions remain over whether, or for how long, someone might by protected. But another WHO official, Catherine Smallwood, the WHO's Senior Emergency Officer for Europe, on Thursday said the agency is sticking to guidance against using immunity passports as part of bids to resume some cross-border travel normalcy.

"We do not recommend immunity passports, nor do we recommend testing as a means to prevent transmission across borders," Smallwood said, urging countries instead to base travel guidance on COVID-19 transmission data. Smallwood also said rapid antigen tests, in use by some airlines to test passengers boarding or getting off flights, may be "less appropriate" for enabling international travel. The antigen tests are less accurate than molecular PCR tests, so some people might slip through the cracks.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...

Differently abled people stitch face masks, distribute them for free in Jaipur

Three differently abled individuals from an NGO on Thursday distributed face masks made by them among people here for free to spread awareness about COVID-19. On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bansi Lal Meghwal, Rajendr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020