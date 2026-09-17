Ryanair's Bold Baltic Expansion Amid airBaltic's Struggles

Ryanair plans to double passenger numbers in the Baltic region, capitalizing on airBaltic's bankruptcy protection filing. By 2031, Ryanair aims to provide 11 million seats annually in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. This strategy supports its goal of increasing annual passenger traffic to 300 million by 2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:25 IST
Ryanair's Bold Baltic Expansion Amid airBaltic's Struggles
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In a strategic move, Ryanair announced its intention to double passenger numbers in the Baltic region over the next five years. This expansion leverages the recent retrenchment of regional carrier airBaltic, which has filed for bankruptcy protection amidst challenges stemming from the Iran conflict.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, Ryanair, plans to offer 11 million seats annually across Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania by 2031. This ambitious proposal highlights Ryanair's aim to base 16 aircraft in the region, increasing from the current fleet of seven, as stated by Chief Commercial Officer Jason McGuinness.

This expansion comes as part of a broader strategy to boost annual passenger traffic to 300 million by 2034, supported by new Boeing 737 MAX 10 deliveries. Despite a winter capacity cut in Lithuania and Estonia due to rising airport charges, Ryanair plans to redeploy resources to more competitive countries like Slovakia and Italy.

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