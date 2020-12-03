Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Ahmedabad records 336 new COVID-19 cases; nine deaths

At least 336 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, raising the count of infections to 51,070, an official from the state health department said on Thursday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:02 IST
Guj: Ahmedabad records 336 new COVID-19 cases; nine deaths

At least 336 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, raising the count of infections to 51,070, an official from the state health department said on Thursday. Of the latest infections, 314 were detected in Ahmedabad city, while 22 were from rural parts of the district, the official said.

Apart from this, nine patients from the city died of the infection, taking the toll in the district to 2,087, he said. The number of recoveries in the district rose to 45,813, after 323 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, the official said.

Of these, 302 were from the city, while the remaining 21 patients were from rural parts of the district, he added. PTI PJT PD ARU ARU

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

94% farmers selling produce on MSP in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Over 94 per cent farmers in Chhattisgarh are getting benefit of the minimum support price MSP for paddy and it is expected to rise by two percentage points this year, an official statement said Thursday. Due to the policies of the state gov...

It was a surreal experience to represent India: Natarajan

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a surreal experience and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India...

Golf-Six players tied for lead in South African Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won on the European Tour last week, headlined a list of six players tied for the lead after the first round of the South African Open at Sun City on Thursday. Bezuidenhout, who claimed the Alfred Dunhill Champio...

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all in Portugal, says health minister

Portugals Health Minister Marta Temido said on Thursday the countrys public health service will be responsible for the distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, which will be free for all.During an event to present the vaccination s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020