France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths slightly up

France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths slightly upReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:46 IST
French health authorities on Thursday reported new 12,696 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, down from Wednesday's 14,064, while the number of patients hospitalized for the disease fell at a one-month low.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 324 to 54,140, versus increase of 310 the day before. The cumulative number of cases now totals 2,257,331.
