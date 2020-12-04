Left Menu
Seven new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 3,888

Seven more people, including two children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 3,888, a health department official said on Friday. Mizoram now has 235 active cases, the official said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:05 IST
Seven more people, including two children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 3,888, a health department official said on Friday. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Lawngtlai district, two from Champhai and one from Lunglei, he said.

"Six patients were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease," the official said. Barring one, six are asymptomatic, he said.

Of the 349 samples tested through RT-PCR at Zoram Medical College in the last 24 hours, no COVID-19 case was detected. "Three new cases were found through TrueNat method and four through rapid antigen tests," he said.

The death toll remained at six as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, the official said. Sixty-three people were discharged from various COVID care centres on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,647.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 93.81 per cent. Mizoram now has 235 active cases, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1,54,157 sample tests, including 977 on Thursday, he added..

