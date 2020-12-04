591 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, seven die

With the addition of 591 new coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,30,722, an official said on Friday. These new cases were added on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of seven patients during the day, the death toll in the district went up to 5,709, the official said. The district's recovery rate has reached 94.34 per cent and the mortalityrate 2.47 per cent.

The number of active cases in the district is 7,358 at present. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count was 43,005and death toll 1,158, the official said.