Puducherry adds 46 fresh COVID-19 cases; one fatality takes toll to 614

The 46 fresh cases were identified after the examination of 2,307 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. While the Puducherry and Mahe regions accounted for 20 each of the 46 fresh infections, Karaikal had four and Yanam two (house isolation), he added.

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 12:26 IST
Puducherry registered 46 new coronavirus cases while one fatality pushed the death toll to 614 in the union territory, a top Health department official said on Friday. The 46 fresh cases were identified after the examination of 2,307 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

While the Puducherry and Mahe regions accounted for 20 each of the 46 fresh infections, Karaikal had four and Yanam two (house isolation), he added. The Health department Director said 62 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours.

Of the total 37,165 COVID-19 cases, 427 were active, he said, adding, 36,124 patients had recovered and discharged so far. A 54-year old man from the Yanam region who had comorbidities succumbed in a hospital, Mohan Kumar said, adding the toll went up to 614.

